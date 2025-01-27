Two Telangana govt officials arrested over bribery of Rs 12,500

While an assistant engineer demanded bribes for setting up power supply transformer in Medak, a ward officer in Khammam was caught demanding bribes for ration cards and Indramma Illu schemes.

Hyderabad: In separate cases, two government officials were arrested by the Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) over bribery of Rs 12,500 and dishonesty while performing public service on Monday, January 27.

In Medak district, Ch Krishna, working as the assistant engineer in Kallakal circle and village of Manoharabad mandal, was arrested by the ACB for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 for doing official favours in releasing power supply by erecting a 63KVA 3-phase distribution transformer, under low tension category III.

According to the Telangana ACB officials, the accused officer Krishna had demanded a bribe amount of Rs 30,000 from the complainant citizen, out of which the officer had already collected Rs 10,000.

The officer was caught red-handed for bribery as the chemical test turned positive.

Bribes for ration cards, Indramma Illu houses

In another arrest by the Telangana ACB in Khammam district, a ward officer in Sathupally town was caught demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500.

The arrested officer has been identified as Nallanti Vinod, the 32nd ward officer of Sathupally municipality.

According to the ACB officials, the arrested officer demanded bribes to process ration cards and sanction applications under the Indiramma Indlu housing scheme.

Telangana sub-treasury officers held for Rs 10,000 bribe

Hyderabad cop arrested for bribery

On January 24, a Hyderabad police officer was arrested by the ACB for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The accused was identified as Balu Chowhan, an inspector of police and former station house officer (SHO) at Shah Inayat Gunj police station.

The Hyderabad police officer reportedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from a complainant for removing his name as a suspect in a missing person case and getting rid of harassment. The amount of the bribe was reduced to Rs 50,000.

Following his arrest the accused was presented before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally.

