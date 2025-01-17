Government hospital worker held over Rs 20,000 bribe in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A senior assistant at the government ENT Hospital in Koti, Hyderabad was apprehended by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 and accepting Rs 3,000 (with Rs 17,000 already taken) from a complainant.

The accused has been identified as R Santhosh Tiwari.

According to reports, the bribe was sought in exchange for processing the complainant’s retirement benefits file. The ACB acted on the complaint and caught Tiwari red-handed during the transaction.

Citizens can lodge their corruption-related complaints at the official hotline at 1064.

In addition to the arrest of the senior assistant at a government hospital in Hyderabad, last year on February 16, ACB officials also apprehended the superintendent of the government general Hospital in Nalgonda for accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

Accused officer superintendent Dr Lavudya Lachu allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe in exchange for a favour to medical distributor Rapolu Venkanna (complainant) at his residence at Nalgonda.