Telangana sub-treasury officers held for Rs 10,000 bribe

Hyderabad: A sub-treasury officer and his subordinate were arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, January 23 in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000.

The accused has been identified as A Maheshwar and Reddavena Pavan Sai, both from Karimnagar district. They planned to split the bribe with Maheshwar receiving Rs 9,000 and Sai receiving Rs 1,000

The bribe was reportedly demanded in exchange for expediting the pension sanction process. The ACB acting on a complaint caught the duo red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The bribe money was recovered from the accused and a chemical test confirmed the presence of bribe money on their hands. Subsequently, the accused were arrested and produced before the special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar, where they were remanded to judicial custody.

Also Read Government hospital worker held over Rs 20,000 bribe in Hyderabad

Further investigation is ongoing.

ACB urges the general public to lodge their corruption-related complaints at the official hotline at 1064.