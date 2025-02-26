2 Telangana excise officers caught for Rs 45K bribery in Nirmal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two excise officers for bribery in Nirmal district on Tuesday, 24 February.

The arrested officials have been identified as prohibition and excise sub-inspector Patil Nirmala and constable Salike Sujatha of the Bhainsa excise police station.

They were found to be demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to provide official favours for taking action against illegal toddy sellers in the licensed area. The excise officers were caught red-handed as the chemical test for bribe money turned out positive.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier on Monday, Telangana ACB arrested Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) bill collector from the Ranga Reddy unit and his associate red-handed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000.

The accused were identified as C Madhu and his associate V Ramesh.

According to reports, Madhu initially demanded Rs 1 lakh but later agreed to accept Rs 45,000 through his associate V Ramesh, to prevent a property tax hike for a factory owner in Rajendranagar.

Based on the complaint, ABC caught the accused red-handed.

The bribe money was recovered from Ramesh, and a chemical test confirmed traces on his right-hand fingers.

Both accused were arrested and produced before the special judge for ACB cases in Nampally.

Telangana ACB encourages citizens of Telangana to report corruption and help in the mission to track down corrupt officers working in the government. Citizens can call the toll-free number 1064 to report instances of bribery.