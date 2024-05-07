2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kulgam: Officials

The house in which the terrorists were hiding caught fire on Tuesday morning during the exchange of fire between the two sides, officials said.

Published: 7th May 2024 2:22 pm IST
Kulgam: Security personnel cordon off an area after an encounter, at Redwani village in Kulgam district, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said here on Tuesday.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulgam’s Redwani village late on Monday night following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, they said.

However, the search operation turned into an encounter, which was on till the last reports came in, the officials said.

The house in which the terrorists were hiding caught fire on Tuesday morning during the exchange of fire between the two sides, they said.

A senior police officer said at least two bodies were seen at the encounter site and efforts are on to retrieve those.

“The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras can be revealed only after the bodies are retrieved,” he added.

