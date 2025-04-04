Mumbai: The buzz around Rohit Shetty’s upcoming reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, is at an all-time high. With several celebrity names surfacing, fans are eagerly anticipating the new season. However, two of the most speculated contestants, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan, have reportedly turned down the offer.

Elvish Yadav rejects Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Fresh talks have it that Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav declined the show due to health issues. He has been advised complete bed rest by doctors after sustaining a back injury, making it impossible for him to participate in the high-intensity stunt-based show. Currently, Elvish is seen in the reality show Laughter Chefs.

Abhishek Malhan too turns down the offer

Similarly, Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up and popular YouTuber Abhishek Malhan has also rejected the offer. During a recent live session on social media, he confirmed that he will not be a part of KKK 15, leaving his fans disappointed.

Meanwhile, the show is expected to commence shooting in May, with a premiere slated for June or early July. However, the exact shoot location remains undisclosed.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15!