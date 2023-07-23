2 traffic cops suspended after Korean YouTuber uploads video of them extorting Rs 5K

New Delhi: Two Delhi Traffic Police personnel, including a head constable, were placed under suspension after a video surfaced on social media in which one of them could be seen taking money from a Korean YouTuber on the pretext of issuing him a traffic ticket, officials said on Sunday.

Delhi Police has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

“Taking cognisance on the social media post, the concerned officer seen in the video has been placed under suspension pending inquiry. Delhi Police has zero tolerance policy towards corruption,” it said.

According to information, the two cops were identified as Constable Anuj and HC Mahesh Chand and both have been directed to report to the Todapur Traffic Police headquarters.

IANS also accessed the Daily Diary entry of the matter in which it was mentioned that both were placed under suspension. However, the DD entry was strangely made manually instead of being recorded in the computer system. It has not been mentioned when the incident was reported.

The Korean YouTuber recorded the entire scene, as his car was equipped with a camera that captured everything. He later uploaded the video on his YouTube channel “FITVELY” with the title “Give Me All the Cash (reason you shouldn’t drive a car in India)” three days ago. This video went viral on social media, prompting senior police officials to take action.