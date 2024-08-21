2 women officers of Indian Coast Guard participate in foreign engagement

Published: 21st August 2024
Indian Coast Guard Ship Sajag makes port call in Saudi Arabia
Photo: IndiaCoastGuard/X

New Delhi: In a first, two women officers of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) were on board a patrol vessel on an overseas deployment.

ICG offshore patrol vessel Sujay made a port call at Jakarta on Wednesday as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to East Asia.

“In a maiden initiative, two women ICG officers onboard the ship embarked on the overseas deployment to represent women in maritime security and safety,” the Coast Guard said.

It said the crew of Sujay will engage in professional interactions focusing on marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement.

The vessel is on a two-day visit to Indonesia.

“The activities also include professional interactions with Badan Keamanan Laut Republik Indonesia (BAKMALA) that is the Indonesian Coast Guard,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

