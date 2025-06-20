2 women passengers fight at door of packed suburban train, video goes viral

Mumbai: A video of a fight between two women that left one of them with a wound on the head due to hair pulling while standing at the door of a Western Railway suburban train went viral on social media on Friday.

In the two-minute video, the duo could be seen pulling each other’s hair with great force as well as threatening and abusing each other even as those around tried to pacify them and break up the fight.

Blood started oozing from the head of the one of the women during the fight, which took place dangerously close to the door while the train was in motion. One woman could be seen trying to shut the compartment’s door to keep the two from falling off in the melee.

The incident took place in the ladies special suburban train that arrived at Bhayander station at 7:32pm on June 17, a WR spokesperson said, adding that the duo did not submit complaints to police.

#WATCH | A violent altercation occurred between two women on the Churchgate – Virar ladies special train, with one woman depicted blee*ing from her forehead. An official report regarding the incident has not been submitted yet.#mumbailocal #virar #mumbainews #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/trp3KqG2Bc — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 20, 2025

“By the time the railway police arrived, the duo had been taken off the train by Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel. They were taken to Bhayander railway police post for inquiry,” the spokesperson said.

The police said the two women, from Naigaon East and Virar East in Palghar district, were allowed to go after their statements were recorded since neither wished to submit an official complaint.