2 women spend seven days with mother’s body in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, two young women reportedly spent at least seven days with the corpse of their mother at their house in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad.

The incident came to light on Friday, December 31. The deceased woman, Sri Latha, 45, had passed away in her sleep on January 23.

The sisters, Ravalika, 25 and Ashwitha, 22, reportedly with no financial stability and the grief of the death of their mother appeared mentally disturbed.

According to a TNIE report, the sisters had initially approached a local MLA who had directed them to the police.

The decomposed body of the deceased woman has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. A police officer said that the cause of death was under investigation.