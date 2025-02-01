2 women spend seven days with mother’s body in Secunderabad

The sisters, Ravalika, 25 and Ashwitha, 22, reportedly with no financial stability and the grief of the death of their mother appeared mentally disturbed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 1st February 2025 9:34 am IST
Telangana: Unidentified man's body found on railway track in Warangal
Representational image

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, two young women reportedly spent at least seven days with the corpse of their mother at their house in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad.

The incident came to light on Friday, December 31. The deceased woman, Sri Latha, 45, had passed away in her sleep on January 23.

The sisters, Ravalika, 25 and Ashwitha, 22, reportedly with no financial stability and the grief of the death of their mother appeared mentally disturbed.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

According to a TNIE report, the sisters had initially approached a local MLA who had directed them to the police.

Also Read
Cyberabad Traffic Pulse: Get real-time updates on the go!

The decomposed body of the deceased woman has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. A police officer said that the cause of death was under investigation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 1st February 2025 9:34 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button