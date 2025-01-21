2-yr-old in Telangana’s Nirmal injured in stray dog attack

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, a toddler was grievously injured after being attacked by a stray dog at Budhavarapeta locality of Nirmal town of Telangana on Tuesday. This is the second such attack that took place in the last 24 hours.

The toddler named Alisha, 2, was playing outside her house when a stray dog attacked and bit her on her left ear, nose, and above her forehead. She was shifted to the Nirmal Government Hospital by her family members where she was being treated for her injuries.

The residents of Nirmal municipality are now urging the officials to take affirmative action on the stray dog menace so that such incidents don’t recur.

A day earlier on Monday, January 20, that a four-year-old boy sustained injuries after being attacked by a stray dog in Gudem, Odela mandal of Peddapalli district. The victim has been identified as Riyansh. However, the incident occurred four days ago; it came to light on Monday, January 20.

According to reports, the stray dog attacked Riyansh while he was playing outside his residence leaving him with facial injuries. He is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karimnagar and is reportedly in stable condition.

On November 16, 2024, twenty-one people were reportedly injured in a stray dog attack in Yellareddypet Mandal in the Rajanna Siricilla district.

In a similar incident, 10 people were injured in Warangal’s Narsampet municipality, Telangana, after a rabid stray dog attacked them.