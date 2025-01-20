Four-year-old injured after stray dog attack in Telangana’s Peddapalli

Hyderabad: As the dog menace continues, a four-year-old boy sustained injuries after being attacked by a stray dog in Gudem, Odela mandal of Peddapalli district, Telangana.

The victim has been identified as Riyansh. However, the incident occurred four days ago; it came to light on Monday, January 20.

According to reports, the stray dog attacked Riyansh while he was playing outside his residence leaving him with facial injuries. He is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karimnagar and is reportedly in stable condition.

On November 16, twenty-one people were reportedly injured in a stray dog attack in Yellareddypet Mandal in the Rajanna Siricilla district of Telangana.

During the Venugopala Swamy Jatara, a stray dog attacked several pilgrims. The injured were taken to the local government hospital, but due to a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines, some were transferred to the Sircilla hospital for treatment.

Earlier, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Rana Pratap Nagar, Allapur. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, showing the child playing outside his residence.

In the footage, the boy is seen trying to run back inside as two dogs approach. Suddenly, a black stray dog lunges at him, grabbing his arm and dragging him into the street. Moments later, two more dogs join in the attack, biting him. His cry prompted two nearby women to rush out and scare the dogs away.

In a similar incident, 10 people were injured in Warangal’s Narsampet municipality, Telangana, after a rabid stray dog attacked them.

According to local reports the people had gone to drink toddy when the dog that came out of the bushes attacked them. While some ran in an attempt to escape the dog’s attack, others tried to thrash the animal.

Over 26K stray dog attack cases in Hyderabad 2023

Around 30,000 people are attacked by stray dogs every year in Hyderabad, Telangana, translating to 70 to 90 dog bite cases daily. Over the past decade, Hyderabad has reported over three lakh dog bite incidents. According to GHMC officials, there are between four to six lakh dogs in the city. In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported.

Stray dogs infected with rabies often display aggressive behaviour and suffer from deteriorating health, posing significant risks of fatal attacks. Over the past five years, from January 1, 2019, to April 17, 2024; 54 deaths due to rabies have been reported in Hyderabad, reported TOI.



