20 Andhra legislative council members facing criminal cases

Amaravati: As many as 42 per cent of the Members of the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh are facing criminal cases, a recent study has shown. The study also noted that 75 per cent of the 48 MLCs whose records were analysed are crorepatis or own assets over Rs 1 crore.

The study is based on information furnished by MLCs ahead of the MLC polls held from time to time.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), and Andhra Pradesh Election Watch stated on Monday that they had analysed details of 48 out of the 58 sitting MLCs.

“Ten MLCs have not been analysed as their affidavits were unavailable. Eight nominated MLCs are not required to submit their affidavits, hence their information on criminal, financial and other details are not available in the public domain,” an ADR release stated.

Also Read AP accords top priority to agriculture and education: CM

Of the 48 MLC affidavits analysed, 20 MLCs or 42 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves while 3 MLCs or 6 per cent are facing serious criminal cases. One MLC has declared a case related to an attempt to murder, under IPC Section 307, and one MLC has declared a case related to crimes against women.

At least 13 out of 26 MLCs from YSRCP, 6 out of 13 MLCs from TDP, and one out of the 4 Progressive Democratic Front MLCs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The study also noted that 75 per cent or 36 of the 48 MLCs are crorepatis.

While 22 MLCs hail from the ruling YSRCP, the opposition TDP has 11 crorepatis in the Upper House. The TDP’s Lokesh Babu is the richest of the lot with declared assets exceeding Rs 369 crore. Independent member P. Raghu Varma declared the lowest total assets of Rs 1,84,527.