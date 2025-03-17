20 incense, fragrance rounds at Grand Mosque daily during Ramzan

The Grand Mosque in Makkah is witnessing 20 daily rounds of incense and fragrance throughout the holy month of Ramzan.

This initiative is part of an intensified effort by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to enhance the spiritual atmosphere for worshippers and pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Each day, two kilograms of luxurious natural oud are used to scent the sacred areas of the Grand Mosque. The Black Stone and Rukn al-Yamani are perfumed five times a day with rich blends of amber and rose oil, carefully prepared to fill the mosque with a refreshing and serene fragrance before every prayer.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches recycled Ihram initiative

The authority has reaffirmed its commitment to providing a peaceful and spiritually uplifting environment for all visitors, ensuring they can perform their prayers and rituals in complete comfort and tranquillity throughout Ramzan.

This initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to preserve the sanctity and beauty of the Grand Mosque, enriching the experience of millions of worshippers who visit during this blessed month.