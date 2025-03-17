Makkah: Grand Mosque sermons, lessons translated into 11 languages

Makkah: The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques translates sermons and lessons from the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, into 11 languages.

The translated languages are— English, French, Urdu, Malay, Persian, Hausa, Chinese, Russian, Bengali, Turkish, and Indonesian. This initiative significantly broadens the reach of Islamic teachings to non-Arabic speakers worldwide.

The services also include the translation of lessons by esteemed scholars, as well as enrichment courses during Ramzan and Haj, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Aimed at spreading the religious message globally, the initiative allows audiences to listen to translated Friday sermons in real time, either through the official platform or directly alongside the Grand Mosque’s preacher.

The multilingual broadcasts, available via the Manarat Al Haramain digital platform, feature key sermons, including Friday and Eid prayers, as well as important addresses delivered on Arafat Day, during eclipses, and rain-seeking prayers.

In addition, the authority translates conferences and seminars held within the Grand Mosque and meticulously reviews translated texts for guidance boards and electronic screens throughout the mosque and its courtyards.