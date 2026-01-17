20 police officers reshuffled in Telangana

Hyderabad: Twenty police officers were reshuffled in Telangana on Saturday, January 17, after a notification was issued by the Chief Secretary, K Ramakrishna Rao.

As per the order, Dr Gajarao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad, has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Provisioning and Logistics. He has also been placed in full additional charge of the post of Inspector General of Police, Sports and Welfare.

Abhishek Mohanty, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Telangana Narcotics Anti-Bureau, Hyderabad, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Vigilance and Enforcement, Hyderabad.

R Bhaskaran, Superintendent of Police (SP), Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell, Intelligence, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), CI Cell, Intelligence, Hyderabad.

G Chandana Deepthi, SP/DIG, Railways, Secunderabad, is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) and Traffic, Future City Commissionerate.

T Annapurna, Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Enforcement, Hyderabad, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Administration, Cyberabad.

BK Rahul Hegde, DCP, Traffic, Hyderabad City, is transferred and posted as DCP, Traffic-III (coterminous with Charminar, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad Law and Order Zones), Hyderabad City.

K Apoorva Rao, DCP, Special Branch, Hyderabad City, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Intelligence, Hyderabad.

B Bala Swamy, DCP, East Zone, Hyderabad City, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Enforcement T Annapurna has been transferred.

R Venkateshwarlu, DCP, Traffic-III, Hyderabad City, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Telangana, Hyderabad.

S Chaitanya Kumar, DCP, South East Zone, Hyderabad City, is transferred and posted as DCP, Crimes/Deputy Detective, Hyderabad City.

Avinash Kumar, Additional SP (Operations), B Kothagudam, is transferred and posted as DCP, Traffic-I, (coterminous with Khairatabad and Secunderabad Law and Order Zones), Hyderabad City.

Kajal, Additional Superintendent of Police / Assistant Superintendent of Police, Grade-I, Utnoor, Adilabad, is transferred and posted as DCP, Traffic-II (coterminous with Golconda and Jubilee Hills, Law and Order Zones), Hyderabad City.

S Sheshadrini Reddy, Additional SP (Admin), Jagitial, is transferred and posted as DCP, Traffic-II (coterminous with Kukatpally and Qutubullapur Law and Order Zones), Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Kankanala Rahul Reddy, Grade-I, Bhongir, is transferred and posted as DCP, Traffic-I (coterminous with Law and Order Malkajgiri Zone), Malkajgiri Commissionerate.

Shivam Upadhyaya, Additional SP (Operations) at Mulugu Head Quarters, is transferred and posted as DCP, Traffic, Future City, Commissionerate.

V Sreenivasulu, DCP, Traffic-II (LB Nagar-Maheshwaram), Malkajgiri (formerly) Rachakonda, is transferred and posted as DCP, Traffic-II (coterminous with LB Nagar & Uppal, Law and Order Zones), Malkajgiri Commissionerate.

J Ranjan Rathan Kumar, DCP, Traffic, Medchal, Cyberabad, is transferred and posted as DCP, Traffic-I (coterminous with Serilingampally Law and Order Zone), Cyberabad Commissionerate. He is placed in charge of the administration work of the Cyberabad Traffic wing, including RITAM Cell, E-challan and Road Safety wing.

K Shyam Sunder, DCP, City Armed Reserve (CAR), Malkajagiri (formerly) Rachakonda, is transferred and posted as DCP, CAR Headquarters, Hyderabad City.

P Ashok, Additional DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad City, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, Vigilance and Enforcement, after the transfer of A Balakoti, Additional SP (Narcotics Cell).

A Balakoti, Additional SP, Vigilance and Enforcement, is directed to report before the Office of the Director General of Police, Telangana, Hyderabad.