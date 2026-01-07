Telangana govt issues transfer orders for newly reorganised police zones

Hyderabad: Ten days after reorganising police commissionerate jurisdictions in and around the city, the State government on Wednesday, January 7, issued postings to officers in the newly created zones.

Officers posted to Hyderabad Commissionerate

Tafseer Iqubal is the new Additional Commissioner of Police, South Range

N Swetha is the Joint Commissioner of Police, North Range

SM Vijay Kumar is the Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Branch

K Shilpavalli as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Khairatabad zone

S Sreenivas as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar zone

G Chandra Mohan as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Golconda zone

A Ramana Reddy as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jubilee Hills zone

B Rajesh as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad zone

Officers posted to Malkajgiri commissionerate

N Koti Reddy is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Quthbullapur

Sridhar as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri zone

Officers posted to Cyberabad commissionerate

Srinivas as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Serilingampally

Officers posted to Future City Commissionerate

Yogesh Goutam as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chevella

Ritiraj as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kukatpally

Sirisha as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shadnagar zone

The government recently created a new Future City Commissionerate by reorganising areas under Cyberabad and Rachakonda. The Rachakonda Commissionerate has been renamed as Malkajgiri Commissionerate, while areas south of Cyberabad and the erstwhile Rachakonda limits have been added to the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

Additionally, a few police stations in Hyderabad North were merged with the Malkajgiri Commissionerate.