Telangana govt issues transfer orders for newly reorganised police zones

The Rachakonda Commissionerate has been renamed as Malkajgiri Commissionerate. The Future City Commissionerate is newly created.

Hyderabad: Ten days after reorganising police commissionerate jurisdictions in and around the city, the State government on Wednesday, January 7, issued postings to officers in the newly created zones.

Officers posted to Hyderabad Commissionerate

  • Tafseer Iqubal is the new Additional Commissioner of Police, South Range
  • N Swetha is the Joint Commissioner of Police, North Range
  • SM Vijay Kumar is the Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Branch
  • K Shilpavalli as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Khairatabad zone
  • S Sreenivas as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar zone
  • G Chandra Mohan as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Golconda zone
  • A Ramana Reddy as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jubilee Hills zone
  • B Rajesh as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad zone

Officers posted to Malkajgiri commissionerate

  • N Koti Reddy is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Quthbullapur
  • Sridhar as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri zone

Officers posted to Cyberabad commissionerate

  • Srinivas as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Serilingampally

Officers posted to Future City Commissionerate

  • Yogesh Goutam as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chevella
  • Ritiraj as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kukatpally
  • Sirisha as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shadnagar zone

The government recently created a new Future City Commissionerate by reorganising areas under Cyberabad and Rachakonda. The Rachakonda Commissionerate has been renamed as Malkajgiri Commissionerate, while areas south of Cyberabad and the erstwhile Rachakonda limits have been added to the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

Additionally, a few police stations in Hyderabad North were merged with the Malkajgiri Commissionerate.

