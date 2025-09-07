20-year-old dies after car crashes into police vehicle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman died on the spot in the early hours of Sunday, September 7, after her car rammed into a police vehicle from behind near the Langar Houz Dargah in Hyderabad.

The force of the collision pushed the vehicle forward, causing it to crash into a DCM truck transporting chickens.

“The police vehicle was deployed to oversee traffic during the Ganesh procession. Three constables who were seated inside sustained minor injuries,” Langar Houz station house officer (SHO) told Siasat.com.

The deceased Kashvi was travelling along with two other women in the back seat, with driver Akshat and co-driver Tanush. Police allege all five were under the influence of alcohol after liquor bottles were recovered.

Tanush’s condition is said to be critical and is currently under medical care in a private hospital. The remaining are said to be out of danger.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

