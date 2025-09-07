GHMC worker dies in accident during Ganesh procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A GHMC sanitation worker lost her life in a road accident in Hyderabad during Ganesh procession on Sunday morning.

The victim who is identified as Renuka had served the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for fifteen years as a sanitation staff member.

The incident took place when Renuka was crossing the road near Basheerbagh–Liberty during her shift.

A Tusker vehicle struck her which resulted in critical head injuries. Other GHMC workers who witnessed the event quickly took her to a nearby private hospital.

Unfortunately, she was declared dead upon arrival. Local police have taken the driver Gajanand into custody and filed a case.

On the other hand, Renuka’s body has been transferred to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.