20 years on, Telangana CID arrests fugitive in heist case

Hyderabad: Telangana Crime Investigation Department detectives recently apprehended Ravi Venkati Bommena, 56, who had been evading arrest for the last 20 years and was allegedly connected to a heist case.

According to Additional DG, CID, Shikha Goel, in 1995, during a raid on a residence, Jagityal rural police caught more than a dozen people who had gathered to commit a heist. The suspect, Venkati, managed to flee and had been absconding ever since. Later, the Crime Investigation Department (Anti-Dacoity Cell) took up the case.

The authorities had included him as a suspect in the charge sheet based on witnesses’ accounts and the material that was at their disposal.

Venkati was apprehended by a special team after they located him.