200 kmph and a video: Man booked for overspeeding on ORR, endangering lives

Hyderabad: A man was booked on Sunday, May 24, for driving a car at 200 kilometres per hour (kmph) on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) and uploading a video on social media.

The incident occurred on May 19, when the accused, Srikaringula Sairam, was travelling from Narsingi tollgate towards Appa junction at a speed of about 200 kmph, filmed it and posted it on social media.

During the investigation, the Narsingi Police found that Sairam is a resident of Alkapur. Based on evidence, the police arrested Sairam and seized his vehicle.

A video shared on social media showed Sairam driving at a high speed, causing panic among residents. He first took a toll ticket and said, “You can see the speed is zero, now we will complete the whole circuit.”

A man was booked on Sunday, May 24, for driving a car at 200 kilometers per hour on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and uploading a video of the same on social media.



The incident occurred on May 19, when the accused, Srikaringula Sairam was travelling from Narsingi tollgate towards… pic.twitter.com/COiQPtXHde — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 25, 2026

Sairam drove the car at 201 kmph, with loud music, and posted the video on his social media handle “runningeagle310.” The speed limit on the ORR is 120 kmph.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Narsingi Police said, “Sairam was booked under section 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for endangering life through rash and negligent driving.”