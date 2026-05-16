200 maize-laden lorries stranded on highway in Yadadri over porter shortage.

Hyderabad: More than 200 lorries carrying maize have been stranded for nearly a week along the Bhuvanagiri–Chityala state highway in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district due to an alleged shortage of porters at a private warehouse in Valigonda mandal.

The maize, procured by the government from farmers in Khammam district, was transported to rented godowns at Tekula Somaram village for storage. Officials reportedly shifted nearly 8,000 metric tonnes of maize to the warehouses after procurement operations in Khammam.

However, the situation turned chaotic after the warehouse management allegedly informed authorities and transporters that there were no porters available to unload the grain bags from the lorries.

Hundreds of trucks stranded

As a result, hundreds of trucks loaded with maize have remained parked on both sides of the busy state highway for several kilometres, causing severe inconvenience to motorists and raising fears of possible road accidents.

Lorry drivers alleged that despite repeated appeals, officials from both Khammam and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts have failed to respond to their concerns. Drivers said many of the vehicles arrived around May 8 and have remained stranded ever since without any clarity on when unloading operations will begin.

According to the drivers, the warehouse gates remain locked for long periods, and no proper arrangements have been made for unloading the maize stocks. They accused the godown management of negligence in arranging sufficient labourers and said the lack of coordination between officials and warehouse operators has worsened the situation.

The stranded drivers also claimed they have been facing difficulties in accessing food, drinking water and basic facilities while waiting on the roadside for days together.

Motorists travelling on the Bhuvanagiri–Chityala highway expressed concern over the long queue of parked lorries occupying large portions of the road, warning that the congestion could lead to accidents on the already busy route.

Local residents and transport workers urged district authorities to immediately intervene, arrange porters for unloading operations and clear the highway before the situation escalates further.