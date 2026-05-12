Amid farmer crisis, CM Revanth reviews grain, maize procurement

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the grain procurement and maize purchases across districts in a video conference meeting with collectors on Tuesday, May 12, in Hyderabad.

He directed regular field inspections and no inconvenience at the procurement centres. He asked district collectors to send daily reports to the Chief Secretary on the progress. “Measures should be taken to ensure there is no shortage of gunny bags or labourers. The procured grain must be transported to godowns promptly,” he said.

He said that there should be no delay in the loading and transportation of crops and suggested using tractors and other vehicles in case of shortage.

“It appears there are godown-related issues in several areas. Temporary arrangements should be made in such areas as needed. In regions with godown problems, temporary setups should be created based on requirements. Where necessary, farmer markets and function halls should be brought into use to transport grain, with plans in place to move it from there to godowns on a priority basis,” he said.

He asked District Collectors facing higher maize crop yields to remain vigilant and seek police assistance to ensure smooth grain procurement.

On untimely rains, the chief minister ordered ready-to-use tarpaulins to save the crops and appoint a special officer to issue timely weather updates.

The meeting was attended by Minister of N Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy and Road and Transport Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.