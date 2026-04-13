Trump warns Iranian ships will be destroyed as Hormuz blockade begins

US President Donald Trump on Monday, April 13, warned that any Iranian vessels approaching the newly enforced American naval blockade would be “immediately eliminated”, as sweeping maritime restrictions linked to the Strait of Hormuz came into effect at 7:30 pm IST.

The US Navy has established a blockade covering all Iranian ports and coastal areas, including the Strait of Hormuz, marking a sharp escalation despite a ceasefire framework between Washington and Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Iran’s navy had been “completely obliterated”, stating that 158 vessels were destroyed. He said smaller “fast attack ships” had not been previously targeted as they were not considered a major threat, but warned they would now be struck if they approached US forces. He added that American forces would use tactics similar to those employed against maritime drug trafficking.

Sharif says ceasefire holding, Pakistan pushes to revive talks

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the ceasefire between Tehran and Washington is holding so far, while confirming that Islamabad is working to overcome obstacles that emerged during recent negotiations.

He added that diplomatic efforts remain ongoing despite the talks ending without a final agreement, with Pakistan continuing its mediation role to help both sides return to the negotiating table.

Israel says over 250 Hezbollah fighters killed in April 8 offensive

The Israeli army said it had killed more than 250 Hezbollah fighters and commanders during its largest attack on Lebanon on April 8, marking a significant escalation in cross-border hostilities.

Lebanese President urges ceasefire, says Israel’s attacks failing

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Israel must respond to calls to halt its aggression, asserting that successive wars against Lebanon have failed to achieve their objectives. He expressed hope that upcoming talks would result in a ceasefire agreement, paving the way for direct negotiations with Israel.

Booby-trapped drone attack in southern Lebanon wounds eight Israeli soldiers

The Israeli army said eight soldiers were wounded after a booby-trapped drone targeted their position in southern Lebanon, marking a further escalation along the volatile border. The incident comes amid ongoing hostilities in the area, with cross-border exchanges intensifying in recent days.

Indian sailors stranded, global alarm rises

Around 20,000 Indian sailors are stranded in the Strait of Hormuz in worsening humanitarian conditions, according to the Associated Press. The New York Times, citing the head of the International Maritime Organization, described the situation as “extremely worrying”, warning that thousands of seafarers face mounting risks.

Shipping activity in the region has been severely affected. German carrier Hapag-Lloyd told Reuters that navigating the Strait of Hormuz is currently “impossible” due to the threat of sea mines, adding that uncertainty remains over how US measures will unfold.

China’s COSCO has suspended the passage of at least five tankers that were scheduled to cross the strait, the Wall Street Journal reported, highlighting disruptions to global oil transport routes.

Russia warned of wider economic consequences, with the Kremlin stating that a US blockade of Iranian ports would negatively affect global markets.

US blockade plan and enforcement measures

Details from a US Navy memo, cited by Reuters, indicate that American forces will assert control across the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, monitoring the movement of all vessels regardless of flag.

Maritime control measures are expected to include inspections of neutral ships to detect smuggled goods, while humanitarian shipments—such as food, medical supplies and essential goods—will be permitted following checks.

US officials said passage through the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian destinations would not be obstructed. However, a US official told Al Jazeera that any vessel violating the blockade could be intercepted and detained in international waters.

US President Donald Trump had earlier announced that the US Navy would begin enforcing the blockade immediately after talks with Iran stalled, including intercepting ships that pay fees to Tehran. Axios reported that Trump is also considering resuming military strikes if the blockade fails to force Iran to change course.

Diplomatic efforts and international reactions

The United Kingdom and France are set to host a summit this week to finalise a multinational plan aimed at protecting international shipping routes.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, discussed the crisis with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, stressing the importance of supporting mediation efforts, maintaining open sea lanes and avoiding their use as leverage. He warned that any closure could severely disrupt global energy and food supplies.

China’s foreign minister said that blockading the Strait of Hormuz does not serve the common interests of the international community.

Iran signals readiness, warns of escalation

Iranian officials reiterated their preparedness for escalation. Acting defence leadership said the armed forces are at the highest level of combat readiness and would respond firmly to any aggression.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran does not seek to infringe on the rights of other nations but would defend its own, criticising what he described as silence from some international institutions over attacks on Iranian infrastructure.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that any misstep by adversaries would trigger a “deadly spiral” in the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the risk of rapid escalation. The Iranian Ministry of Defence also said military readiness continues to increase.

Regional tensions and military activity

In Lebanon, Hezbollah said it had launched missile strikes targeting Israeli forces near Shamran Hill and the Saf al-Hawa area in Bint Jbeil, signalling continued cross-border hostilities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said fighting remains ongoing and backed the US decision to impose a naval blockade on Iran. He also warned that the ceasefire could collapse at any moment.

Netanyahu added that Israel and the US maintain unprecedented levels of coordination, and reiterated concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme, stating that previous joint actions had prevented Tehran from nearing a nuclear weapon.

Maritime warnings and operational challenges

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations authority said it had received reports of restrictions on access to Iranian ports and coastal areas.

Meanwhile, a senior US Navy operations official described the blockade as a “very difficult challenge”, noting that the presence or threat of sea mines presents an asymmetric risk in the Strait of Hormuz.

With military preparations intensifying, diplomatic efforts under strain and commercial shipping disrupted, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains volatile, carrying significant implications for global trade, energy security and regional stability.