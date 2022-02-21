2008 Ahmedabad blasts: Twitter removes caricature of Muslim men posted by BJP

Ahmedabad: A caricature tweeted by the Gujarat unit of the BJP hailing the special court’s verdict sentencing 38 convicts to death in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case has been removed by Twitter after a row.

“The post on the 2008 serial blasts verdict has been removed by Twitter after someone reported against it,” Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said on Sunday, adding that the tweet was in response to the court’s judgement.

The cartoon depicted men wearing skull caps hanging by the noose. It had a tricolour and a drawing depicting the scene of a bomb blast in the background, with “Satyamev Jayate” written on its top right corner.

After the photo went viral on social media, many Twitterati expressed their anger. Some of the reactions are as follows:

Dear @POTUS, @SpeakerPelosi, @UKgovcomms and @verified – this is India’s ruling party using the hanging deaths of Muslims as a propaganda tool. https://t.co/KA47yIn7R3 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) February 20, 2022

What a hate filled tweet by the BJP’s Gujarat unit. https://t.co/IGuNWp6ZN9 — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) February 20, 2022

Go to: Report ➡️ It's abusive or harmful ➡️ It directs hate against a protected characteristic ➡️ Group of people https://t.co/ApfRHgiUo3 — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) February 20, 2022

I'm tired of being angry. It's just sad and sickening at this point. https://t.co/5y5HXJYx2s — Anushka (@xaanushka) February 20, 2022

The post was also shared on Instagram account of Gujarat BJP. However, it disappeared after hundreds of netizens reported against it.

Special court awards death sentence to 38 convicts

It was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Gujarat BJP on Saturday, a day after the special court sentenced to death 38 convicts and handed life terms to 11 others in the 2008 serial bombing case in which 56 persons lost their lives and over 200 were injured.

The caricature is not available on either the Instagram or Facebook social media pages of the state BJP unit.

