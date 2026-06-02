202 flood hotspots identified: HYDRAA rolls out lake safety measures, SMS alerts

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Monday, June 1, warned that Hyderabad may face flooding due to high-intensity downpours this monsoon season.

The commissioner also said that the city may receive less rainfall this year, which could still trigger flooding. The monsoon season in Telangana is likely to begin on June 8; authorities have launched a massive pre-monsoon preparedness drive across the Cyberabad region to prevent urban flooding and traffic chaos.

Addressing a joint meeting of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and other departments on Monday, the Commissioner stressed that even a few hours of heavy rainfall can cripple traffic movement in the city’s IT corridor if drainage systems are not fully prepared.

202 flood points identified

As part of its monsoon preparedness, HYDRAA has identified 202 locations in the CMC limits which are prone to flooding. Out of these, 83 are major, 95 medium and 24 minor locations.

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A 15-day deadline has been given to departments to address the issues before the onset of monsoon. Ranganath asked officials to ensure coordination among civic, traffic, irrigation, electricity and water supply departments so that bottlenecks are removed without administrative delays.

IT corridor issues

The IT corridor was a major focus of the meeting; concerns were raised over waterlogging in the area and the traffic caused by it. Officials were asked to ensure that the drains remain free of clutter and desilted.

Cloud burst-like showers

While the city is likely to receive below-average rainfall, officials warned of short, cloud-burst-like spells during the monsoon season.

Ranganath said that agencies in Hyderabad must prepare not only for seasonal rainfall but also for extreme weather events that can dump large volumes of rain within a short period.

Sluice gates planned for 30 lakes

The meeting also focused on the condition of major lakes including Durgam Cheruvu, Khajaguda Lake and Malkam Cheruvu which receive large volumes of water during rain.

Officials proposed installing sluice gates at around 30 lakes across the CMC limits. Keeping lake water levels under control before heavy rain events could create additional storage capacity and reduce the risk of overflow and flooding in nearby localities.

SMS alerts and alternate routes for commuters

HYDRAA aims to strengthen its public warning system by issuing SMS alerts ahead of heavy rainfall events.

Apart from weather warnings, commuters may also receive information about flood-prone roads and suggested alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Officials were further instructed to map manhole locations, inspect pumps installed near road underbridges and ensure drainage openings on bridges remain functional.