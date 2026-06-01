Revanth Reddy reviews monsoon preparedness in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy chaired a high-level review meeting on monsoon preparedness at the Secretariat on Monday, June 1, with senior officials from multiple departments in attendance.

Officials from the Agriculture, Irrigation, Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, Health, Home, HYDRAA, Disaster Management and Fire Services departments attended the meeting.

Officials from the Meteorological Department made a detailed PowerPoint presentation on expected rainfall from the southwest monsoon, the possible impact of El Niño, and other related factors.

Rainfall outlook and farmer awareness

The Chief Minister directed officials to create awareness among farmers about possible drought conditions and advised them to promote crops that require less water. He also stressed the importance of crop rotation and diversification, urging authorities to educate farmers on sustainable agricultural practices. Revanth Reddy inquired into the maintenance status of irrigation projects and directed that work on gates and other upkeep tasks be completed on a war footing. He ordered the immediate release of funds required for project maintenance.

Infrastructure and disaster response

The Chief Minister directed that Rs 1,000 crore available with the Disaster Management department be utilised as per prescribed norms. He also ordered the immediate release of funds for the repair of damaged roads and the reconstruction of collapsed bridges. He instructed officials to respond without delay to any loss of life, property or livestock reported during natural disasters, and said those affected must receive prompt assistance from authorities on the ground.