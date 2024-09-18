2020 Andhra gas leak: LG Polymers to release Rs 120 crore for surviviors

LG Polymers India will provide Rs 120 crore in two phases to the survivors of the styrene gas leak accident that occurred in Vishakapatnam in 2020.

LG chemical director and global corporate affairs Paul K Won said the money will help take care of long-term needs as a part of corporate social responsibility.

“In the first phase, Rs 60 crore will be released to the survivors and the remaining amount to the district administration,” Won said.

On May 7, 2020, styrene monomer vapour leaked out of a storage tank on the premises of LG Polymers India unit located at Venkatapuram village on the outskirts of Vishakapatnam claiming 12 lives including two children and injuring more than 6000 people living in nearby areas.

Also Read Gas leakage: LG Polymers appoint 8 members committee to enquire

Following the incident, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government withdrew permission to operate business with the company. A compensation of Rs 1 crore was granted to the families of the deceased.

Speaking to Siasat.com, CPI (M) state secretariat member Narsinga Rao said the survivors are still running from pillar to post for their deserved compensation.

“Contrary to what was said, a super-speciality hospital that was promised at that time has not been set up so far. The survivors are still suffering from various health disorders like rashes, indigestion, memory impairment and stunted growth,” Rao said.