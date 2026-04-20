2020 Delhi riots case: No relief for Umar Khalid as bail plea dismissed again

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has dismissed activist Umar Khalid’s plea seeking a review of a verdict denying him bail, while observing that there are reasonable grounds to believe the allegations levelled against him in connection with a conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria also rejected a plea seeking an oral hearing of the review petition.

“Having gone through the review petition and also the documents enclosed, we do not find any good ground and reason to review the judgment dated January 5, 2026. Accordingly, the review petition is dismissed,” the bench said in its April 16 order.

According to the Supreme Court’s rules, review petitions are considered by judges who delivered a judgment or passed an order in chambers to remedy an apparent error or a resultant grave injustice that was a consequence of an apex court decision. Parties seeking a review can request judges for an open-court hearing to rectify the grave injustice caused due to the decision under review.

Also Read Umar Khalid files review petition against Supreme Court order denying bail

Besides Khalid, the top court had, on January 5, refused bail to Sharjeel Imam but granted it to five others, saying all the accused did not stand on the same footing.

Khalid and Imam, who have been incarcerated since 2020, can file fresh bail pleas after the examination of the protected witnesses or after a year from the day the order was passed, the court had said, as it rejected their contention of a delay in the trial.

There was a prima-facie case against Khalid and Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the top court had said, noting that prosecution material suggests that they were involved in the “planning, mobilisation and strategic direction” of the riots.

While the two will remain in jail, activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohammad Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad were given bail by the court, which had imposed 11 conditions and said any misuse of liberty would lead to cancellation of bail.

Also Read Gulfisha Fatima was not a key decision-maker: SC

The court had noted that the guarantee of liberty enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution is of foundational importance, but at the same time, the security of a community, the integrity of a trial process and the preservation of public order are equally legitimate constitutional concerns.

Khalid and Imam stood on qualitatively-different footing as compared to the other accused, the court had said.

The prosecution had prima facie disclosed “a central and formative role” and “involvement in the level of planning, mobilisation and strategic direction extending beyond episodic and localised acts”, the bench had said.

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi broke out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), leaving 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The Delhi Police had arrested a total of 18 people in the conspiracy case. Of them, 11 have been granted bail so far.

The apex court’s January order had said a delay in the trial does not operate as a “trump card” that automatically displaces statutory safeguards.

Imam was arrested on January 28, 2020, for speeches made during anti-CAA protests. He was later arrested in the larger conspiracy case in August 2020.

Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020, on the charge of delivering provocative speeches on February 24 and 25 when Donald Trump, in his first term as the president of the United States, was visiting India.

Strongly opposing the bail pleas, the Delhi Police had then contended that the riots were not spontaneous but an orchestrated, pre-planned and well-designed attack on India’s sovereignty.

All seven accused were booked under the stringent anti-terror UAPA and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the riots.