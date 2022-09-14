2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man accused of rioting, arson

New Delhi: A court here has granted bail to a man accused of rioting and torching a house in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying a charge sheet in the present case was filed and that other co-accused were already granted bail.

The court was hearing the bail plea of accused Dharmender, who was charged with various offences under the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, for allegedly looting and setting ablaze a house in the Jafrabad area on February 25, 2020.

Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case and the fact, as stated by the Investigating Officer (IO), that charge sheet in the present has been filed and other co-accused persons have already been granted bail in this case, I allow the present bail application of the accused, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in an order dated September 13.

Accordingly, accused Dharmender is admitted to bail on furnishing of his personal bond in the sum of Rs 15,000 with one surety in the like amount, the judge added.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Anuj Handa had earlier opposed the bail plea saying the accused was declared a proclaimed offender in the present matter and had surrendered only on July 16, 2022.

There was a video of the incident, where the accused was seen on the road, and the said video was relied upon in many other cases, the SPP said.

The SPP further said that after his surrender, the accused was identified by the witnesses and the charges against him were serious in nature.

Advocate Pritam Singh, appearing for the accused, said that nothing was recovered from the accused’s possession and investigation regarding him was complete.

Jafrabad police station had registered an FIR against the accused based on the statement of the complainant, Mushir Ahmed, who said that his house was looted and torched by rioters.