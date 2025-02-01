2020 Delhi riots: Court orders FIR against SHO, labels torture as hate crime

In a significant development, a Delhi court on Friday, January 31 ordered to file an FIR against a station house officer (SHO) of Jyoti Nagar police station in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots.

The Karkardooma Court directives follow a complaint submitted by Mohd. Wasim. The latter was among the victims allegedly forced by the Delhi police to sing the national anthem and chant nationalist slogans while being subjected to extreme torture.

Ineffective investigation by Delhi police: Court

The Court condemned the Delhi Police for its lack of effective investigative measures 2020 Delhi riots case. It stated the Action Taken Report (ATR) presented by police contained only denials since they failed to perform a proper investigative examination.

Judicial Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain declared the SHO, involved in Delhi riots, committed a hate crime while denying protection under official duty.

“Current SHO is directed to depute a responsible officer not below the rank of Inspector to investigate the present matter and the role of other unknown police officials involved in the commission of alleged offences can be ascertained during the investigation,” the court observed in its ruling as reported by Live Law.

“The SHO and other unknown police officials cannot be shielded under the garb of sanction, as their actions were not part of their official duty but rather acts of hate,” the court added.

Delhi Court directed FIR to be registered against the SHO under sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) 323 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

2020 Delhi riots victim’s complaint

One of the 2020 Delhi riots victims, Wasim, presented evidence before the court stating police launched brutality on him along with others and forced them to sing the national anthem and chant “Vande Mataram”, “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram.”

In its complaint, Wasim who was a minor at the time of the assault, alleged that he tried to escape but a policeman caught him and started beating him. He was thrown with the others who were previously injured.

He stated that the personnel of Delhi Police were fully supporting BJP leader Kapil Mishra and his associates.

Wasim’s complaint stated that all critically injured persons were dumped into the vehicle of the accused SHO and taken to GTB hospital. After some time, Wasim and one more were taken to the Jyoti Nagar police station. Later, one of the victims identified as 23-year-old Faizan, who later succumbed to his injuries in police custody, was also brought to the police station.

It was further alleged that the accused SHO came into the lockup and started kicking them. Wasim was handed over to his father after half an hour. However, two days later he was again called to the police station where the policemen threatened him to tell everyone that the SHO saved his life and there was no trouble from the police.