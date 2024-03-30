2020 Delhi riots: Court rejects ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s bail

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday rejected the regular bail plea of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

“After going through the record, the court is of the view that the allegations against the accused are prima facie true,” Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai said.

He also said that there was a bar on granting bail to the accused according to the provisions of the UAPA.

“Accordingly, the bail application is dismissed, the court said.