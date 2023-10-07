Shahrukh gets bail in Delhi riots case, now in jail for pointing gun at cop

A sessions court in Delhi granted bail to Shahrukh Pathan, who is one of the accused linked to the 2020 NorthEast Delhi riots case.

The bail was granted on Saturday, October 7.

However, Pathan, who has been in judicial custody since April 3, 2020, will not get to walk out of jail as he still faces charges involving an incident where he pointed a gun at Delhi policemen. The incident was photographed and went viral.

Advocate Khalid Akhtar, who is representing Pathan, told Maktoob Media that the case was shifted from the High Court to the trial court as it was pending for months. “On the advice of the High Court judge, we withdrew the case and sought relief in the trial court. But Shah Rukh will continue to remain in judicial custody,” Akhtar said.