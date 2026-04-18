2022 Jubilee Hills hit-and-run: BRS ex-MLA’s son Raheel Aamir surrenders, gets bail

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the 2022 Jubilee Hills hit-and-run case, the prime accused, Raheel Aamir, surrendered before the police following court directions.

He was later produced before a court, which granted him bail.

Raheel, son of former Bodhan MLA Mohammed Shakeel, is accused of being involved in a fatal accident on Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills that resulted in the death of an infant and left two others seriously injured. Police had earlier stated that he had been absconding since the incident.

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Airport interception and surrender

A Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him. Officials said authorities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad alerted the police upon his arrival. He was detained by airport police and subsequently handed over to Jubilee Hills police.

Acting on court directions, police produced him before a magistrate, following which he was granted bail after a hearing.

Case background and allegations

The case relates to a 2022 hit-and-run incident in which Raheel is alleged to have been driving the vehicle that struck pedestrians on the roadside, leading to the death of an infant and serious injuries to two others.

Investigators had earlier flagged possible attempts to mislead the probe, including allegations that another individual was presented as the driver. The case had drawn attention due to these claims and the seriousness of the incident.

Probe developments and next steps

Questions over the initial handling of the case led to departmental action against a police officer after irregularities were noted.

The case was later reopened, and proceedings before the Telangana High Court reportedly strengthened findings on the identity of the driver.