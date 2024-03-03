2023 most successful year for anti-drugs ops in state: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said 2023 was the most successful year for the state in terms of anti-drug operations.

The chief minister said drugs worth Rs 718 crore were seized over 4,700 arrests made during the period.

“The Modi government is deploying a whole-of-government approach to build a #DrugsFreeBharat,” Sarma wrote on X.

“In 2023, Assam Police seized drugs worth Rs 718 cr and arrested over 4,700 drug traffickers making it the most successful year for anti-drugs operations in the state,” he added.

Sarma also shared a video on the various steps being taken by the central government in the war on drugs.

Meanwhile, two persons were arrested and 500 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession in Guwahati, Sarma said in another post on X.

The operation was carried out by the special task force of state police. Two persons were apprehended by the STF after a hot pursuit in Guwahati, Sarma said. “Search and seizure were conducted on their premises & 34 soap boxes of heroin weighing 500 gm was recovered,” the CM added.