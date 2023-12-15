No alliance with BRS for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Telangana unit chief G Kishan Reddy on Friday, December 15, declared that the party will go solo in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

He also put an end to the speculations that the party would have a poll alliance with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The announcement comes after the recently held Assembly elections in which the saffron party won a mere 8 seats and stood third in the seat tally after the Congress and the BRS.

The party had aligned with the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) but failed to create an impact on the ground.