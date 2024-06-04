2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Voting count underway

Bhubaneswar: Poll officials at a counting centre during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Congress party leaders and workers at party headquarters on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Agartala: Security personnel deployed outside a counting centre on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo) Lucknow: Counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls in progress at a centre, in Lucknow, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Lucknow: Counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls underway at a centre, in Lucknow, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Chennai: Polling officials at a counting centre during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) Chennai: EVMs inside a strong room at a counting centre on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at a college in Chennai, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)