2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Voting count underway

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 4th June 2024 11:06 am IST
Mumbai: Polling officials at a counting centre on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Bhubaneswar: Poll officials at a counting centre during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress party leaders and workers at party headquarters on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Agartala: Security personnel deployed outside a counting centre on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls in progress at a centre, in Lucknow, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: Counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls underway at a centre, in Lucknow, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Chennai: Polling officials at a counting centre during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: EVMs inside a strong room at a counting centre on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at a college in Chennai, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

