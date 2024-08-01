2024 Paris Olympics – Table tennis: Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano

Paris: Japan's Miu Hirano reacts after winning the women's singles round of 16 table tennis match against India's Manika Batra at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) Paris: India's Manika Batra during the women's singles round of 16 table tennis match against Japan's Miu Hirano at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) Paris: Miu Hirano of Japan (L) in action during her Women's Singles Round of 16 match against Manika Batra of India of the Table Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at The South Paris Arena in Paris, France, 31 July 2024. Paris: Manika Batra of India in action during her Women's Singles Round of 16 match against Miu Hirano of Japan of the Table Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at The South Paris Arena in Paris, France, 31 July 2024. (EPA-EFE\/MARTIN DIVISEK VIA PTI) Paris: Miu Hirano of Japan in action during her Women's Singles Round of 16 match against Manika Batra of India of the Table Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at The South Paris Arena in Paris, France, 31 July 2024. (EPA-EFE\/MARTIN DIVISEK VIA PTI)