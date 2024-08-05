2024 Paris Olympics – Tennis: Novak Djokovic wins Men’s singles

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2024 2:47 pm IST
Paris: Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the Men Singles gold medal match of the Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, 04 August 2024. (EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG VIA PTI)
2024 Paris Olympics - Tennis: Novak Djokovic wins Men's singles
Paris: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the Men Singles gold medal match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, of the Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, 04 August 2024. (EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG VIA PTI)
Paris: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the Men Singles gold medal match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, of the Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, 04 August 2024. (EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG VIA PTI)
Paris: Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the Men Singles gold medal match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, of the Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Roland Garros in Paris, France, 04 August 2024. (EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG/ VIA PTI)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2024 2:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button