2024 Paris Olympics – Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat vs Yusneylys Guzman Lopez

Paris: In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 file image, India's Vinesh Phogat after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg Round of 16 wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France. Phogat on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, was disqualified from the Olympics for being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final. (PTI Photo) Paris: India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) Paris: India's Vinesh Phogat (L) after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary Paris: India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) Paris: India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg Round of 16 wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo) India's Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP\/PTI) India's Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. AP\/PTI