2024’s top 10 most popular Indian actors: Triptii Dimri beats SRK

Hyderabad: Triptii Dimri has become the Most Popular Indian Star of 2024, beating big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt. IMDb revealed its Top 10 list based on page views from over 250 million visitors worldwide, and Triptii took the top spot thanks to her fans and stunning performances.

A Year to Remember for Triptii Dimri

This year was huge for Triptii. She starred in three big hits—Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But her role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal made her a sensation.

Triptii thanked her fans for their love and support, saying it is a big honor to be ranked No. 1. She added that this wouldn’t have been possible without her fans and the amazing teams she worked with. She is excited about what’s next.

IMDb’s Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024

1. Triptii Dimri

2. Deepika Padukone – Starred in Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again

3. Ishaan Khatter – Shined in the international show The Perfect Couple

4. Shah Rukh Khan – Bollywood’s evergreen superstar

5. Sobhita Dhulipala

6. Sharvari Wagh

7. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

8. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

9. Alia Bhatt

10. Prabhas

The Rise of Indian Stars

IMDb’s list shows how Indian stars are gaining global fame. Rising talents like Triptii are now sharing the spotlight with legends like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai.