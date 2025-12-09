2025 Telangana Rising summit: Tourism investments expected to create 40K jobs

Polin Group from Turkey along with Multiverse Hotels Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, have proposed constructing a world-class aqua marine park and aqua tunnel in Hyderabad.

Telangana bags major investments in tourism sector at Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025

Hyderabad: The second day of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 saw investment commitments of Rs 7,045 crore in the tourism sector, providing the state with an opportunity to emerge as a globally competitive tourism hub.

These partnerships will create 10,000 direct and 30,000 indirect employment opportunities spanning across hospitality, wellness, entertainment, cultural infrastructure and adventure tourism.

According to a press release from the CMO, Polin Group from Turkey, in collaboration with Multiverse Hotels Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, has proposed the construction of a world-class aqua marine park and aqua tunnel in the city.

Fluidra India Pvt Ltd from Spain has proposed the development of an artificial beach, lagoon and resort project in Hyderabad, while Salam Namaste Dosa Hut Pvt Ltd from Australia, along with Vizag Recreation Pvt Ltd, have proposed setting up Caravan Parks across Telangana to promote adventure and eco-tourism.

Foodlink F&B Holdings Pvt Ltd proposed an investment of Rs 3,000 crore for constructing an integrated global convention, trade and exhibition centre at Bharat Future City in a public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

A Glasshouse–Greenhouse convention centre at Kismatpur, Gandipet, was proposed by KEI Group and Associates, and Ridhira Group proposed a Novotel-branded Hospitality Project at Yacharam.

An elite international wellness retreat has been proposed for Hyderabad by Atmosphere Core Hotels from the Maldives, while Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure Ltd has expressed interest in setting up a smart mobility wellness resort and convention centre in the city.

At Bharat Future City, Dreamvalley Golf and Resorts signed an MoU to set up a world-class golf destination and Sarus Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has proposed setting up an International Cultural Centre.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ambassadors and tourism ministries have also promised to collaborate for the promotion of Telangana Buddhist Circuits across ASEAN countries.

