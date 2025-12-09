Telangana facing an investment gap of USD 30 billion dy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday, December 9, said that public private partnerships (PPP) will become the driving force for the development of Telangana becoming a three trillion dollar economy. The deputy CM made a case for it stating that this will help bridge the investment gap in the state.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Telangana Rising Summit in Future City in Hyderabad titled ‘Innovative PPPs: Harnessing Private Capital Towards Public Goods’, Bhatti stated that even though Telangana’s USD 200 billion GSDP and 37% investment rate generate USD 70–75 billion annually, the state faces an investment gap of USD 30 billion. He added that the gap is growing rapidly.

“To bridge this gap, PPPs will act as the engine for developing the CURE (Core Urban), PURE (Peri-Urban), and RARE (Rural Agri) zones,” Vikramarka also asserted that Hyderabad is a paradise for investors, and that hospitality is the ethos of Telangana. “The state offers a highly conducive investment climate, cost-effective and skilled labour, strong law and order, and an investor-friendly government,” he added.

He also invited investors in the state, and said that the Telangana government treats them as members of its own family. He pointed out that the Outer Ring Road was introduced and built in record time by private partners thanks to PPP. The Telangana deputy CM pointed out that the project eased congestion for millions and created economic corridors now home to pharma giants and tech hubs.

“It not only changed traffic patterns; it accelerated Telangana’s growth trajectory. The ORR proved that PPPs can transform bold dreams into visible success stories,” he stated. Vikramarka noted that great examples of PPP already in exist here in the form of the Hyderabad International Airport and the ORR.

The Telangana deputy cm stated that key sectors for PPP expansion in Telangana include transport and urban mobility, renewable energy (in the form of solar parks and hybrid zones through PPPs, logistics, digital and data infrastructure AI and cloud computing, healthcare, and others. Vikaramarka opined that PPPs are the most practical and effective means to mobilise capital, maintain fiscal prudence, and accelerate long-gestation projects as well.

“Building on past successes, Telangana will further strengthen its PPP model through high-quality preparation, transparent contracts, and realistic risk sharing. Used strategically, PPPs will play a pivotal role in transforming Telangana’s development goals into tangible infrastructure and social outcomes,” he said, according to a press release from his office.