MoUs worth Rs 1 lakh crore signed on 2nd day of Telangana Rising Global Summit

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday, December 9, said it signed investment agreements worth over Rs 1 lakh crore with companies, including Reliance Consumer Products Limited, Aurobindo Pharma, Hetero and Bharat Biotech on the second and final day of the ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025’ being held near here.

The state government had inked investment MoUs worth Rs 2.43 lakh crore on Monday on the sidelines of the summit.

According to a release, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) proposes to set up a multi-product FMCG manufacturing facility for beverages, snacks, confectionery and other consumer products on 100 acres in Telangana with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore. The project is expected to create 1,000 direct jobs.

An MoU was also signed with Godrej Industries Group to expand the dairy business to 5 lakh litres per day with an investment of Rs 150 crore. The venture requires 40 acres of land and will create 300 direct jobs over 2 years.

Fertis India Pvt. Ltd. has proposed to develop a state-of-the-art food and agriculture R&D center and a Greenfield Rare Sugars manufacturing facility in the state with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

The investment will be made in two phases, with Rs 500 crore at first, and Rs 1,500 crore in the second phase. The project will require 100 acres of land and create over 800 jobs over 2 years.

Vintage Coffee and Beverages Ltd signed an MoU to expand its Telangana operations by establishing an export-oriented premium freeze-dried coffee (FDC) plant with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore.

JCK Infra Projects Limited will set up data centre facilities and ancillary infrastructure services with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore, generating over 2,000 jobs.

RCT Energy India Pvt Ltd proposes to invest Rs 2,500 crore in the state in three phases, creating more than 1,600 jobs.

Hetero Group plans to establish large-scale pharmaceutical formulation facilities in Telangana, enhancing the state’s manufacturing capabilities for domestic and global markets.

The proposed investment of Rs 1,800 crore is expected to generate more than 9,000 direct and indirect jobs over the next two years.

Bharat Biotech plans to set up a state-of-the-art contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) facility in Telangana with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma signed an MoU with the state to expand and develop its capabilities in complex generics, injectables, oral solid formulations, biosimilars and biologics.

The proposed investment of Rs 2,000 crore is expected to create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs over the next two to three years.

Granules India has proposed to establish advanced facilities for the manufacturing of peptides, along with a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for oncology products with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore.

They have requested 100 acres of land within Green Pharma City, and the project is expected to generate more than 2,500-3,000 direct jobs over the next 3-4 years.

Biological E Limited has proposed to establish large-scale vaccine, research and development, and contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) facilities in Telangana as part of their next phase of expansion.

The company had previously invested Rs 500 crore and has now proposed to invest an additional Rs 3,500 crore taking their cumulative investment to Rs 4,000 crore. The project is expected to create 3,000 direct jobs, in next 5 years for which they have requested 150 acres of land in Green Pharma City.

Investments finalised on the second day stood at Rs 1,04,350 crore, the release added.

(With inputs from PTI.)