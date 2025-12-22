2025 Yearender: Death casts long shadow over Bollywood

Mumbai: Over the course of 2025, Bollywood lost several well-known names such as Dharmendra, Asrani, Manoj Kumar and Pankaj Dheer, talents whose work left a lasting imprint on cinema and popular culture.

Each passing left behind memories, milestones and void. As curtains are set to fall in 2025, the industry pauses to remember those who took their final bow.

November 2025 was a testing time.

November began with concern after the veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to hospital following breathing complications. Weeks later, the anxiety turned into grief for the Deol family.

The original He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra, whose screen presence defined an era, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. His death marked the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian cinema.

Weeks before Dharmendra’s demise, there was another shocking loss.

Known for sharing screen space with names such Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna, veteran actress and singer Sulakshana Pandit passed away on November 7. The departure of the two stars turned November into a period of collective mourning.

October 2025 had its share of tears.

The industry bid adieu to Hindi television’s Karna Pankaj Dheer and Satish Kaushik, whose portrayal of the lovable Indravardhan Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.Their deaths on October 15 and October 25 respectively deepened the sense of loss.

September 2025 added to the heartbreak.

The sudden death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore came as a shock to the industry and his fans across the country. Known for his powerful voice and his work across Hindi, Bengali and Assamese music, Zubeen passed away on September 19 at the age of 52. His untimely demise left a silence that was felt far beyond the music world.

June 2025 stunned everyone.

The morning of June 27 began on a note of disbelief as news of Shefali Jariwala’s death started doing the rounds. Popularly known as Bollywood’s original ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl, Shefali went on to carve a distinct space for herself with her appearances on Bigg Boss 13 and the television show Shaitani Rasmein. She passed away at the age of 42.

May 2025 unfolded painfully

Actor Rahul Dev’s brother Mukul Dev passed away aged 54 on May 23, 2025. He left behind a film “Son Of Sardaar”, which released months after he was gone making it the final time for his fans to see him onscreen.

The sad tone for 2025 was set in April following the death of legendary actor Manoj Kumar.

He passed away at the age of 87 following heart-related complications. The star, whose career spanned over four decades and whose name became synonymous with patriotism on screen, death marked the loss of a filmmaker and actor whose work left an enduring imprint on Hindi cinema.