Mumbai: Pakistani drama Sher, starring Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan, has emerged as the biggest television hit of 2025. With 35 episodes aired so far, the blockbuster is now inching towards its grand finale, keeping audiences hooked with its powerful performances and gripping storyline.

Sher last episode in theatres

In an exciting update, ARY Digital has officially announced that the last episode of Sher will be screened in theatres cross Pakistan. Sharing the news on Instagram, the channel wrote: “Witness the Last Roar of SHER in a Historic Cinema Finale! Don’t miss the unforgettable screening of the last episode in cinemas near you, where every emotion, every twist, and every roar comes alive like never before!”

While the exact date of the finale is yet to be confirmed, buzz has it that only 4 episodes are remaining. Episode 36 and 37 are set to air next week, followed by episode 38 and the highly-anticipated episode 39, which is expected to release on October 2.

Episode 39 is expected to be the last episode of Sher.

Airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 PM, Sher boasts a star-studded ensemble including Danish Taimoor, Sarah Khan, Arjumand Rahim, Sunita Marshall, Nabeel Zafar, Atiqa Odho, Yousaf Bashir Qureshi, Faizan Sheikh, and Ali Tahir. Written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Aehsun Talish with Raza Talish’s assistance, the drama continues to dominate ratings and conversations across the country.