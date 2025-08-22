Islamabad: Sher, starring Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan in lead roles, has kept audiences hooked with its gripping storyline and powerful performances. The supporting cast has also been praised for their phenomenal acting, making this family revenge saga one of the most talked-about dramas of the year.

The drama has not only won hearts but also broken records, crossing a massive 1+ billion views on YouTube, a milestone very few Pakistani dramas achieve.

While the makers have not given an official confirmation yet, strong buzz suggests that Sher is likely to conclude with 35 episodes. If that’s the case, the finale is expected to air in the 3rd or 4th week of September. So far, 27 episodes have been released, with the show airing twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

What’s next after Sher?

According to industry sources, Pakistani drama Sharpasand has been lined up to replace Sher once it ends. The transition is expected to happen by the end of September, as Sher wraps up its high-voltage revenge saga.

More about the Pakistani drama

Written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Aehsun Talish, Sher features Danish Taimoor as Sher Zaman and Sarah Khan as Dr. Fajar, a pair that fans have loved watching on-screen.

Are you watching Sher? What are your predictions for the ending? Comment below!