2026 Iran protests: Trump tells protesters ‘help is on its way’

The president has repeatedly threatened Tehran with military action if his administration finds the Islamic Republic is using deadly force against anti-government protesters.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th January 2026 9:09 pm IST|   Updated: 13th January 2026 9:48 pm IST
Washington: President Trump said Tuesday, January 13, he’s cancelled talks with Iranian officials amid a protest crackdown, telling Iranian citizens, “help is on its way.”

Trump did not offer any details about what the help would entail, but it comes after the Republican president earlier this week said Iran wants to negotiate with Washington after his threat to strike the Islamic Republic that has killed more than 2,000, according to human rights monitors.

But Trump, with his latest message on social media, appeared to make an abrupt shift in his willingness to engage with the Iranian government.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!” Trump wrote in a morning post on Truth Social. “Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a high price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

The president has repeatedly threatened Tehran with military action if his administration finds the Islamic Republic is using deadly force against anti-government protesters, but he has not said whether he has made a decision on a response.

