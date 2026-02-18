2026 JEE Mains: 5 out of 318 Telangana BC students score above 90 pc

Hyderabad: As many as 318 Backwards Class (BC) Gurukul students appeared for the 2026 Joint Entrance Examination – Mains (JEE Mains), out of which five students scored above 90 percentile and 28 students scored above 80 percentile.

In the girls category, A Nithiya scored the highest with 92.19 percentile and in boys, M Narender scored 91.58 percentile.

Top scorers in girls

A Nithya (92.19 percentile)

CH Gayatri (91.50 percentile)

M Sahasra (87.69 percentile)

P Charitha (86.20 percentile)

M Sneha (85.09 percentile)

Top scorers in boys

M Narender (91.58 percentile)

R Kaushik (91.25 percentile)

B Mallesh (90.50 percentile)

B Harish (89.19 percentile)

D Rohan (88.05 percentile)

Telangana Centres of Excellence, coaching centres for competitive exams, have risen from two to ten more such centres, with the government now providing long-term training as well.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar congratulated the students for their outstanding performance, expressing hope that more Gurukul students can achieve better results in the coming days.