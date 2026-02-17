Together in birth and studies: Twins Masroor, Mahroof ace JEE Mains with same score

Kota: Identical twin brothers, Masroor Ahmed Khan and Mahroof Ahmed Khan, not only resembled each other in their strikingly similar looks, but also scored identical marks in the recently announced results for the 2026 JEE Mains Session 1 examination.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, also known as the All India Engineering Entrance Examination, is a standardised computer-based exam for admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning across India.

The twins had consistently earned the same marks in multiple tests before the JEE. They attributed their identical scores to always studying together and helping each other clear their doubts. Speaking to ANI after the results were announced, Mahroof said their failures were also used as motivation to crack exams.

“Since the start, we studied together, clearing doubts together. We used to motivate each other when the results did not go well. This led to healthy competition and improved performance,” Mahroof said.

Mahroof and Masroor belonged to Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar. Their mother had left her job there to support their education in Kota, Rajasthan.

“We are from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. My mother currently lives with us. She left her job only to come to live with us,” Mahroof said.

According to Masroor, they have been in Kota since they were in Class 10. “I have been following coaching materials for the last 3 years under the guidance of a teacher.”

He also echoed his brother’s claims, saying they motivate each other. “We (he and his twin brother Mahroof) studied together. We have the same study time. Both of us motivated each other. We learned a lot from each other.”

When asked about his future study plans, Mahroof shared that his end goal is to become an IAS officer

“I now aim to crack JEE Advanced and then aim to pursue computer science at IIT Bombay. I am planning to become an IAS,” he said.